Narayankhed Auto Driver Fined for Aping Allu Arjun's Thaggedele Style from Pushpa

We all know about people going crazy over the dialogues and dance steps from the film Pushpa. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles and the film turned out as a blockbuster. Many people danced to the songs from the film and also did 'Thaggede Le' step in their own way.

Now, a youth tried to imitate Pushpa actor Allu Arjun's steps from the film while travelling on his auto top. The incident took place in Narayankhed town. Auto owner M Sailu, who runs an auto in the Narayankhed town did the stunt at Rajiv Chowk in the town on June 24th. The entire stunt was shot on a video. When the video was posted on some WhatsApp groups, the video went viral in no time.

Narayankhed Police in Sangareddy district have traced the youth and imposed a fine of Rs 1,600 on him. The police imposed a Rs 1,000 fine for dangerous driving, a Rs 500 fine for disobedience of orders, and a Rs 100 fine for travelling on the top of an auto.

Also Read: Isha Ambani Set To Be Named Chair Of Reliance Retail