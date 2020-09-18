HYDERABAD: An auto-rickshaw driver stunned security personnel and the general public when he tried to immolate himself near the entrance of Pragati Bhavan, the residence cum office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Friday. Causing commotion in the vicinity, the auto driver, later identified as Chander, brandished a can of kerosene, poured it over his body and tried to set himself on fire.

The police personnel on duty quickly rushed to him and foiled his attempt, thus averting a tragic incident of this nature happening in front of Pragati Bhavan. As Chander began giving details on the reason for his extreme step, it became evident that he was unhappy with unemployment.

Chander said that there have been no jobs created and no double-bedroom houses distributed to people as promised by the government.

Incidentally, this is not the only time he made an attempt to immolate himself in full public glare. Chander claimed that way back in 2010, he made a similar suicide attempt in front of the state Assembly here.

The autorickshaw driver was later taken into custody by the police and whisked away from the scene. The police are trying to ascertain if Chander’s bizarre act has anything to do with the protest call given by the kisan wing of Telangana Congress for laying siege to Pragati Bhavan. In view of the protest call, police guarding the CM KCR's office cum residence on heightened alert.