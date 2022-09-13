HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been invited to the celebrations of Bathukamma which will be held in the Australian Parliament on September 25.

A release from her office on Tuesday said the Federation of Indian Association of ACT (Australian Capital Territory) (FINACT) will be hosting the traditional Bathukamma festival celebrations in the Parliament of Australia at Canberra.

“In an iconic turn of events, former MP from Nizamabad has been invited to join Bathukamma celebrations in the Australian Parliament. The Parliament of Australia is set to witness Telangana's popular Bathukamma celebrations,” it said. The celebration is set to welcome federal and ACT ministers and participants from across Australia, it added.

MLC @RaoKavitha invited for Bathukamma Celebrations at the Australian Parliament House. The Federation of Indian Association of ACT(FINACT) to host #Bathukamma festival celebrations in Parliament of Australia, Canberra on 25th of september #MyBathukammaMyPride pic.twitter.com/Ca3CqK8d7w — Kalvakuntla Kavitha Office (@OfficeOfKavitha) September 13, 2022

