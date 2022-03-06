Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Opens Mini Lift Irrigation scheme at Mojerla

A prestigious lift irrigation project by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation at Mojerla Village, Wanaparthy district was inaugurated today by Minister of Agriculture, Telangana State, Niranjan Reddy and Sadananda Reddy, CSR Head, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation. This project will enhance the physical access to water for farms and expand the cultivable area under assured irrigation, thus positively impacting the agricultural landscape of the village and will be a blessing to the people of Mojerla.

In order to improve the socio-economic conditions of the farmers in Mojerla and the surrounding villages of Peddamandadi mandal, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has contributed Rs.1.50 crores and implemented this project through Ramky Foundation within a short span of 4 months. Mojerla village has a net sown area of 350.9 hectares with an irrigated area of 143.3 hectares.

Commenting on the announcement, Sadananda Reddy, CSR Head Aurobindo Pharma Foundation said "We are glad to inaugurate this prestigious project with the support of the govt and also thank Minister of Agriculture, Telangana State, Sri S. Niranjan Reddy was gracing the event. Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has completed this project in the promised time and this reflects the commitment of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd towards Environment Sustainability. For establishing this Lift Irrigation scheme a Pump House was constructed and two main pipelines were laid from Shankara Samudram reservoir to two ponds in Mojerla village. This project will increase the access to irrigation for farms as well as expand the cultivable land.”

With the implementation of this project, a total of 1,030 acres of cultivable land can be irrigated per crop cycle. This will benefit around ­1,000+ farmers in the village of Mojerla and 2-3 surrounding villages.

