Audio Of A Man Urging Husband Of Public Representative To Sanction Dalit Bandhu By Taking Some Amount

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently announced that the government is planning to spend Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The main aim of the scheme is to empower Dalit families and enable entrepreneurship among them through a direct benefit transfer of Rs 10 lakh per family. Dalit Bandhu scheme is going to start on a pilot basis on August 16th in Huzurabad Assembly Constituency. Dalit Bandhu is the latest flagship program of the Telangana government. According to the reports, a total of 5,000 families in the Huzurabad constituency are going to be benefitted during the pilot phase. After the scheme is implemented completely, 20,929 Dalit families in the assembly constituency will be covered under it.

Now an audio call of a Dalit man speaking to the husband of a village representative is going viral. A man named Ranjit was urging the husband of a village representative to see to that he will get Dalit Bandhu. In the audio one could also listen to the man saying that he would give half the amount to the person. To this, the other person said that he will not take half of the amount but need to spend one to two lakh. The incident took place in the Kamalapur village of Hanamkonda district.