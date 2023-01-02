ADILABAD: Telangana Ruling BRS party MLA Rathod Bapu Rao from Boath Assembly constituency in Adilabad was caught in a controversy after an alleged audio clip of his phone call threatening a real estate dealer went viral on social media on Monday.

As per details, MLA Bapu Rao purchased land from a real estate dealer with the help of a broker. The real estate dealer named Kiran is said to have asked the broker for a pending amount of Rs 28 lakhs from the land deal which was due to him. With this, the broker approached MLA Bapu Rao who in turn called up the real estate businessman and threatened him. The MLA threatened Kiran saying that he would see how he would do business in the future, lay new ventures, and also how he would sell the plots.

After the MLA's threatening call the real estate businessman filed a complaint with the police. It is reported that he has sought for protection as there was a danger to his life from the MLA.

Now whether the police have taken action in this regard is yet to be known as the matter pertains to a ruling party MLA. However, the leaked audio conversation is going viral on social media.

