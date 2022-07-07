Attention Tirupati Pilgrims: South Central Railway to Run Special Trains to Temple Town

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to run special train services between Hyderabad – Tirupati – Hyderabad to clear extra rush of passengers visiting the temple town.

As per the communique of South Central Railway, Train No. 07569 Hyderabad – Tirupati will depart at 6.50 pm on July 8 and arrive the next day at 7 am while Train No. 07570 Tirupati – Hyderabad will depart at 9 pm on July 9 and arrive the next day at 9 am.

To help the enroute passengers board the special train, the SCR has made request halts at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches, the SCR press release stated.

