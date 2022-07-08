Attapur: Man Commits Suicide, Loan App Agents Harassment Alleged

HYDERABAD: A man was found hanging from a fan in his bedroom at Attapur in Rajendranagar in the city limits on Thursday night in case of suicide allegedly due to pressure from loan app agents.

The police suspect that he was upset with the financial problems, and pressure from loan recovery agents and might have ended his life.

The person was identified as D.Dana, 36, a private employee from Shivaji Nagar in Attapur. Police have filed a case and started an investigation.

“Though it is alleged he killed himself due to harassment, he has named none. Even his family is clueless about it. However, we are verifying and checking his phone and other clues if harassment from the agents was the reason for his death,” police said.

