Attapur Accident Video Caught on Camera: Bike Rams Into Women

In a tragic accident, two women crossing the road at Attapur got hit by a motorbike and are injured. According to the details given by the police, a motorbike coming from Rajendranagar to Mehdipatnam hit two women at Attapur Pillar no. 143 in which one woman sustained injuries.

Locals immediately rushed her to a local hospital and she is being treated. The bike owner, Raju, who is responsible for the accident and his friend Shiva were arrested by the police. The police seized the motor bike and also Raju’s license.

The police registered a case against the incident and the investigation is on. As per the doctors, the woman’s health is stable and is doing well.