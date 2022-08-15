Attacks On Opposition Leaders, Curbing of Free Speech, Hall Mark of TRS Rule: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and BJP senior leader G Kishan Reddy on Monday strongly condemned the attack on their party's activists in Devaruppula in Jangaon district by the ruling TRS party men.

Kishan Reddy said physical attacks on opposition members, muzzling of free speech, failed law & order have become the hallmark of TRS rule.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on our @BJP4Telangana karyakartas in Devaruppula, Jangaon Dist during Praja Sangram Yatra being undertaken by @BJP4Telangana President Sri @bandisanjay_bjp Garu

1/2 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 15, 2022

Tension prevailed in Devaruppula village in the Jangaon district when the workers of BJP and ruling TRS clashed with each other as Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra-3 was underway. The leader was speaking at a public meeting organised at Devaruppula when the TRS party workers reached there and tried to stop his speech. TRS party activists raised slogans against BJP leading to a clash between both party men. Workers of both parties hurled stones at each other.

As the situation got worsened, the police immediately intervened and dispersed the two groups. Nearly 10 persons were injured in the clashes and were shifted to different hospitals in the region.

