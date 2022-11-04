ATM Cash Van Driver Flees with Rs 31 lakh in Hyderabad

A driver attached to a private firm, depositing money in ATMs fled with the vehicle containing Rs 37 lakhs. The incident occurred on Thursday in Rajendranagar when the money depositing company staff came to Canara Bank ATM to refill the cash dispensing machine.

According to Rajendranagar police, Writer Safeguard firm has been refilling the Canara bank ATMs in the city. The company staff came to Canara Bank ATM to refill the cash in Rajendranagar on Thursday at 6:30 PM. The staff Ashok and Bhasker along with security guards KV Ram and Chandraiah got down from the vehicle and were making arrangements to refill the amount.

Gunman Chandraiah came out of the ATM to take the cash. He found the vehicle missing. He searched for it in the surrounding areas but found no trace of either the vehicle or the driver.

He alerted the police and informed the company. The company filed a complaint with the Rajendranagar police. They launched a search operation and traced the vehicle at Kismatpur bridge.

Driver Farooq (25), a resident of Borabanda in the city was missing with Rs 3 lakhs. The police seized the remaining Rs 28 lakhs.

