NAGARKURNOOL: In a rather bizarre incident a student jumped from the terrace of the hostel and broke his leg after a fellow student asked him if he saw his biriyani packet. The incident took place on Sunday in the hostel of Social Welfare Gurukula School at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district, in Telangana state.

As per reports Charagonda Rajesh, the son of Ramaswamy and Suvarna of Elampalli in Amrabad mandal, was studying in the 8th standard in the school. As it was Sunday, the parents came to see their wards staying in the hostel there.

The parents of a student named Arun from the same class brought a packet of biryani for the boy. Apparently, Arun ate the biryani in the afternoon and kept the leftovers in a box to eat later in the night.

Later when he checked on the box, it was not there. He asked his friends if they had eaten it and in the process, he also questioned Rajesh about this.

Without saying anything Rajesh is said to have gone to up to the top floor of the hostel building and jumped from there. The school staff immediately rushed Rajesh to the Achampet Government Hospital for treatment. After being given first aid he was referred to a private hospital in Mahbubnagar after doctors suspected that he might have fractured his right leg.

