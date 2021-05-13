Ask KTR on Twitter Over Telangana Govt's COVID Initiatives

In view of increasing Covid-19 cases, the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) appealed to the people to be cautious and cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the virus.

Earlier he had acknowledged that there was a shortage of Covid vaccines across the country, and despite an appeal made by Telangana Government to the Centre for the supply of additional vaccine doses, there was no response. The Minister had also recently recovered from COVID.

Meanwhile, the Government had announced a 10-day lockdown in the State from Wednesday to curb the COVID-19 cases.

KTR on Thursday invited Netizens to chat with him on his popular session 'Ask KTR' today at 6 PM. People can ask questions and queries related to COVID issues & what the Government plans are to tackle the pandemic.

Let’s do an #AskKTR session Exclusively on all COVID related issues & what Govt plans are to tackle the pandemic Today @ 6 PM IST Please send in your comments, questions & suggestions — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 13, 2021

His earlier session on April 11th was a huge success and went on for over 90 minutes with over 10,000 tweets being tweeted by different people on varied topics. But this time he has kept the session exclusively on COVID related issues and how they (Government) plans to deal with it.

