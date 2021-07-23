Asifabad: Rescue Operations On to Save Workers Stranded In Flood Waters

ASIFABAD: With heavy rains pounding the State of Telangana for the last three days resulting in streams, rivers, and water bodies overflowing. In Asifabad around nine workers who had come for the construction of the bridge were caught in the floods, As per reports floods wreaked havoc and these nine workers were accidentally stranded in Penchikal Paddavagu on Friday. These workers were seen screaming from the camp asking for help.Officials have started rescue operations to save the workers there.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across Adilabad and Nizamabad districts. Komaram Bheem recorded 27.3 cm in Wankidi in Asifabad district and 24.5 cm in Narsapur in Nirmal district. Nirmal district received an average rainfall of 20.4 cm across the entire district. The onset of the southwest monsoons, has causes torrential and heavy rains in the state and a red alert has been issued in nine districts. The southwest monsoon this season has recorded a normal rainfall of 29.2 cm, compared to 47.4 cm on Thursday, which is 62 percent higher. Heavy rainfall was recorded in 12 districts and normal showers in 2 districts. The state recorded an average rainfall of 4.42 cm from Wednesday morning to 8.30 am on Thursday.

The Department of Meteorology has forecast heavy rains for another two days with the effect of low pressure in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and its ongoing surface periodicity. It has warned of moderate to heavy rains across the state on Friday and Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in some places.

Heavy rains are expected mainly in Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts. Meteorological Department official Nagaratna said there was a possibility of thundershowers, lightning and gusts of wind of up to 40 KMPH in some places. The State government has advised all District collectors to be vigilant in the wake of heavy rains.

The joint Adilabad district experienced average rainfall across the district which was at 7 cm. Thousands of acres of paddy and cotton crops were submerged. The Godavari, Pranahita, Penganga rivers and streams were overflowing. Traffic to 34 villages in Narnur, Gadiguda, Utnur, Neradigonda, Sirikonda, Botha and Bazarhatnur mandals were disrupted. Water was seen flowing on the main roads between Thiryani, Asifabad and Kagaznagar. Several colonies in Dahegam, Asifabad and towns were submerged. In Vemanapally mandal the road was cut off to calm the swell in Nilwai river and traffic to 25 villages was disrupted. Police have rescued three people who were trapped in a brook in Dhanora (b) village in Botha mandal.

Nizamabad: Life in the joint district came to a standstill with incessant rains. There are a total of 968 ponds out of which 381 ponds are flooded. Bridges were damaged in several places and more than twenty houses collapsed. Seven devotees of Sambayya Ashram on the outskirts of Sawel village in Mendora mandal were trapped in floodwaters. They were later rescued by NDRF teams with the help of boats.

The Shiva temple at Kandakurti, the Triveni confluence shrine in the Rangel mandal, is submerged. In Kamareddy district, the Kaulas Nala project, Singitam Reservoir and Kalyani project are full. The floodwaters are also on the rise in the Manjeera River.

Joint Karimnagar: Karimnagar district was shaken by incessant rains. Especially in Jagital and Rajanna Sircilla districts, the canals are overflowing and coming onto the roads in many places. Traffic to many villages was disrupted. Some old houses in Korut collapsed. The inland colonies in Sircilla were submerged. Many roads in the town of Karimnagar have turned into puddles.

The Sircilla District Collectorate premises was filled with water. Rainwater was seen leaking many places in the new building, which opened on the 4th of this month.

Joint Warangal: Officials said 89 colonies in 66 divisions within the city limits of Warangal were inundated. Traffic between several villages in the Maripada mandal of Mahabubabad district was disrupted. Eight villages in Mulug district are waterlogged. Tribals were left stranded for necessities water overflowed in the agency areas.

