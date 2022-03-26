Asifabad: Pranahita Pushkaralu To Start From April 13

Pranahita Pushkaralu is going to start from April 13 to 24. All the arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of Pranahita Pushkaralu. Collector Rahul Raj along with Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa inspected the works at the bathing ghat on the banks of Pranhita river at Thummidihetti village in Koutala mandal on Friday.

Rahul Raj instructed the authorities to make arrangements before the start of the event and further stated that no inconvenience should be created to the devotees. He also asked the Roads and Building Department officials to build an approach road from the outskirts of the village to ghats and further asked to arrange signboards as well.

Rahul Raj told the officials of rural water supply to take necessary steps so as to keep the banks clean and caution boards should be set up so as to prevent the drowning of devotees. Caution boards should also be set up at the deepest spots of the river. The collector wanted them to deploy expert divers as well.

MLA Koneru Konappa said that scores of devotees will come to the pushkaralu not only from Telangana but also from Maharashtra to take a holy dip in the river. He asserted that Telangana was organizing an event for the first time after the formation of the state.

