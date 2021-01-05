Asifabad Forest Officials Released Tiger To Terrorise Locals: Soyam Babu

ASIFABAD: The people of Asifabad are currently living in fear due to a tiger’s movements in the area. The erstwhile Adilabad district Adivasis have said that forest officials are not making any efforts towards catching the tiger.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu Rao said that the forest department planned all this. They let the tigers out in the forest in order to terrorize the locals and limit their podu cultivation.

Last year, a tribal woman from Kondapalli village lost her life after being attacked by the tiger. MP Rao provided the family with Rs 10,000 financial relief. Along with the Adivasis, the MP as well scolded the forest officials. This is a way that the officials came up with to curb the podu cultivation. The tiger will end up getting poisoned. “Will you capture the tiger at the earliest or see it being poisoned?” he asked the officials.

It is high time that forest officials step-up and catch the tiger before it costs further damage. This situation has endangered both the tiger’s and the tribals’ lives. The MP added that, the tiger should be taken to a Zoo as soon as possible.

The adivasis cannot kill the tiger as they worship it as Vagoba and Duvval. But the dilemma is that, the tiger has already killed two people.

There was no comment from the forest officials on this matter. Locals from Komaram Bheem Asifabad are suffering the most. Reports suggested that the officers are planning on catching the tiger and release it at a safer place, but nothing is confirm yet.

The tiger has now moved towards northern regions of Telangana. It was spotted in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli, Mulugu, Asifabad and Adilabad districts.