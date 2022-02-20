Asia's Largest Tribal Fair Sammakka Saralamma Jatara at Medaram Ends

On the last day of Medaram Jatara, over ten thousand people offered their prayers to Sammakka Saralamma at Medaram in the Mulugu district of Telangana. Tribals from neighboring states and different parts of Telangana visited Medaram Jatara to pay obeisance to Samakkka and Saralamma and offer jaggery as a tradition. The four-day festival, known as Asia's largest tribal fair, concluded with the priests returning the deities to the forest, as is traditional. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was among those who gave prayers and made offerings on the last day of Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.

The tribal priests, authorities, Mulugu MLA Seetakka, and others greeted the governor, who went around the 'Gaddelu' and conducted special pujas in with traditional local traditions. Later, in an interview with the media, she stated that she had offered prayers for the nation and the state's well-being.

She expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the tribal people on the occasion of the native tribal festival, describing it as one of the country's most unique native tribal festivals. The governor stressed the need for promoting, protecting, and preserving indigenous peoples' rich and unique cultural traditions and customs. Soundararajan stated that her road trip to Medaram gave her the opportunity to better understand the situation at the grassroots level and meet with people in rural and tribal habitations.

The governor highlighted the need of working hard for the overall development of the tribal community, citing the Raj Bhavan's attempt to improve the nutritional quality of persons belonging to primitive tribal tribes as one such action. The governor stressed the need of promoting, protecting, and preserving indigenous peoples' rich and distinct cultural traditions and customs. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was scheduled to attend the tribal fair in Medaram on Friday, cancelled his trip at the last minute. The visit was cancelled for some unknown reason.