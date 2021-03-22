ASI Begins Charminar Repair Work After Lime Plasters Peel Off 

The iconic Charminar was built in 1591 by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth king of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. Certain portions of the lime plaster on the ceiling of this historic 430-year-old edifice in Hyderabad are peeling off. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out repair work.

According to the ASI officials, the lime plaster is peeling off due to aging, pollution, and weather conditions. The officials said that the lime plastering is only one-two inches deep, which makes them vulnerable to cracks. The conservation official said that the works will continue from Monday under the supervision of the higher officials from ASI.

Earlier, in 2019 also, officials had carried out certain repair works on the monument as a portion of the stucco work got detached from the granite slab on the minaret facing the Mecca Masjid side, and fell off.

Meanwhile, heritage conservationists in the city said that the Telangana government should take minimal necessary steps and standard measures to conserve heritage monuments such as Charminar. Earlier, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had taken up Charminar Pedestrianization Project (CPP) to pedestrianize a radius of 220 meters around Charminar by diverting vehicular traffic.

Lubna Sarwath, a Hyderabad-based social activist told a media channel that the CPP was not done scientifically. She said, "GHMC officials carried out the CPP works without considering the basic guidelines and without consultations with ASI officials. Though it was done on the periphery of Charminar, such works will potentially impact the life of monuments."

