The double decker buses are going to make a comeback in Hyderabad. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has invited tenders to bring back the services on few routes across the city. The TSRTC officials made it clear that the body of the bus should suit the roads of Hyderabad. Ashok Leyland participated in the tenders and said that they are going to supply the body parts of a bus according to the requirments of TSRTC. The manufacturer said that they are going to supply 25 buses in the first phase. There are chances that the officials of TSRTC may likely to meet in the next two days.

An excerpt from the tender reads, "The tenderer shall be well established and must have manufacturing and supply facilities of fully built buses in India. The manufacturer shall have type approvals as per CMV Rules and AIS."

A committee has been formed and it has suggested Secunderabad-Patancheru via Balanagar, Secunderabad-Medchal via Suchitra, Koti-Patancheru, CBS-Jeedimetla and Afzal Gunj-Mehdipatnam as potential routes.

On November 7th, KTR took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "I have many fond memories of riding the double decker bus on my way to St. George’s Grammar School at Abids. Not sure why they were taken off the roads. Any chance we can bring them back Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu?" Here is the tweet.