Ashada Bonalu to Begin On July 17 At Golconda Fort

The annual 'Ashada Bonalu' festival is going to start on July 30th at the Goddess Jagadamba temple atop the historical Golconda fort. Devotees offer bonam in decorated pots to the deity.

As part of the festival, a colourful procession will be taken out from Langer Houz to the Golconda Fort. The famous Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations at Secunderabad will be held on July 17. Rangam programme, a ritual performed as part of the Bonalu festival at the famous Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple will be held on July 18. Bonalu in Lal Darwaja will be held on July 24, 25.

During the month of Aashadam, devotees throng temples to offer prayers and bonams. Special prayers by Shiva Shaktis, processions, and dance by Potha Rajus will be witnessed in the temples of Hyderabad as a part of the Bonalu festival.

The Bonalu festival was declared a 'state festival' by Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao after the formation of Telangana back in 2014.

The 'golden bonam' will be offered to the goddess Jagdamba at the temple in Hyderabad's Golconda Fort at 12 noon on the first day of bonalu festival.

Bonalu festival starts on the first Friday of Ashadham month. The main festivities begin at Goddess Mahankali temple at Golconda fort in the first week, followed by Ujjaini Mahankali temple at Secunderabad, Akkanna Madanna temple at Shalibanda, and ends at the Mahankali temple at Laldarwaza in the old city of Hyderabad.