Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the suspected honour killing of B Nagaraju and called it a “criminal act” as per constitution and Islam. 25-year-old Nagaraju, a Dalit youth, was stabbed to death by his wife’s relatives as they were against the interfaith marriage.

Addressing the public in Hyderabad, the MIM leader said, “We condemn the incident that took place in Saroornagar. The woman willingly decided to get married. Her brother doesn't have any right to kill her husband. It's a criminal act as per constitution & the worst crime as per Islam.”

Praising the Telangana police for taking swift action on the case, he said, “This incident is being given another colour since yesterday. Didn't the police here arrest the accused immediately? They have arrested him. We do not stand with the murderers.”

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notices to the Telangana state government and the state’s police chief in connection with the murder of a Dalith youth in a suspected case of honour killing. Earlier on Thursday, Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of B Nagaraju. The accused were produced before the Hon’ble Court for judicial custody and a case has been registered under IPC Section 302, SC/ST Act.