The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested an ISIS operative Abu Yusuf Khan after a brief encounter near Ring Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Khan in Delhi on August 21. The police recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing approximately 15 kilograms in two pressure cookers, from his possession. A pistol was also recovered from him post-firing. Khan was on a two-wheeler when he was intercepted by the Delhi Police. Reports say that Yusuf has planned an attack in Delhi.

The police also believe that Yusuf has some other companions in Hyderabad who were helping him. Raids are being conducted at different places in Hyderabad to catch their hold. Reports say that Yusuf reached Hyderabad from Saudi Arabia. He worked as a painter in Hyderabad for some time. He is a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh.

A drop out from school and later became a painter to earn his livelihood. He worked in his hometown for some years and went to Saudi Arabia with the help of his brother who was already in Saudi. He used to spend a lot of time browsing and got attracted to ISIS, Al-Qaeda. The ISIS handler from Syria, who got to know about Abu changed his name from Muhammad Mustaqim Khan to Abu Yusuf Al-Hind. The work permit was not renewed despite Abu's stay in Saudi for almost four years. So, the authorities of Saudi have sent Abu on deportation and finally, he reached his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.