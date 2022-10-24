Arrangements in Place for Munugode Bypoll : CEO Vikas Raj

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that arrangements for the smooth conduct of the byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency are in full swing. Printing of ballot paper for EVMs and postal ballots has been completed and EVM commissioning has begun in the presence of representatives of political parties and candidates, he said in a statement.

Vikas Raj said commissioning of EVMs would be completed by October 25, as per schedule. He said that the first round of randomisation of EVMs was completed on October 18 and 35 per cent additional EVMs and VVPATs were allotted to Returning Officer as reserve.

The CEO said that 1,207 BUs, 403-CUs and 403 VVPATs have been made available. The second randomisation of EVMs was completed on October 20 and allotment of EVMs polling station-wise and segregation has also been completed.

Also Read: After Postcard Campaign, KTR Starts Online Petition to Rollback GST on Handloom Products