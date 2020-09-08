HYDERABAD: As metro services resumed on September 7 in Hyderabad in a phased manner amid the COVID-19, Miyapur –LB Nagar route on Monday was thrown open for public after five and a half months and around 19,000 passengers travelled on the first day.

As reported by a daily, a total of 120 train trips were made on the first day from 7 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 9 pm on the route, against 800 trips on all corridors before.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said that around 19,000 passengers travelled on the resumption day, adding that passengers gave positive feedback on the COVID-19 prevention measures taken by the Hyderabad metro services, including sanitisation and physical distancing.

He said that the Nagole-Raidurg route operations will resume on Tuesday and all corridors will start working from Wednesday between 7 am and 9 pm.

All COVID-19 guidelines by the Centre are followed, he said. Wearing a face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff, and smart Card and Mobile QR tickets with cashless/online transactions were encouraged.

All passengers are thermally screened at the entry and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the trains. There are markings at the stops to ensure physical distancing.

Frequency of trains was around five minutes. All stations in containment zones were closed, he said.