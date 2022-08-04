Army Recruitment Rally in Telangana from October 15

Indian Army is conducting a recruitment rally under ‘Agnipath’ scheme from October 15 to October 31 at Sri Venkateshwara Degree College Ground in Suryapet to enroll candidates, “Agniveers” into the Army from all districts of Telangana under the Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad, in Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass categories.

Candidates can apply online only at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in from August 5 to September 3, 2022. Candidates up to the age of 23 years as on October 1, 2022 are eligible to apply, said a press release.

The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent. Candidates must guard against touts/fraudsters who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled. Only hard work and preparation will ensure their selection as per merit. Touts and agents have no role to play and candidates are advised not to be lured by such agents/ agencies.

