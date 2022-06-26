Hyderabad: To reduce pressure on school children who carry heavy bags to classes, Army Public School in RK Puram, Secunderabad has started a ‘No Bag Day’ initiative. The unique concept is introduced for the students of classes I to V in collaboration with Sri Aurobindo Society, Puducherry.

Every Saturday will be a no bag day and on this day students will come to school without their bags. The idea is to motivate the students with a wide array of hands-on activities that provide a fun breakthrough from the routine.

On the first ‘No Bag Day’, the students were given many fun loving activities which were systematically planned and graded according to their age and class. Classes I to V had thumb painting, paper mask making, Fun with English activities like art of storytelling using finger puppets, dramatising Panchatantra characters, puppet making, 2D/3D model making using geometrical shapes, Hasya kavita sammelan.

The students were groomed to incorporate life skills through activities like hemming, straight stitching and fixing a button. Motion and movement with rhythm was introduced as happiness Therapy.

Army Public School Principal, Ms K Damaris and Head Mistress Mrs Pooja Singh came up with the ‘No Bag Day’ concept as it aimed at implementing the changes under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) treading along the path and teachings of Sri Aurobindo.

