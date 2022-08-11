Army to Organise Two-day Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Event at Secunderabad Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: As the nation completes 75 years of Independence, Army will organise Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event at parade grounds,

Secunderabad, a defence release said.

The mega event, which is scheduled to be organised over two days on August 13 and 14 at Army Parade Ground under the aegis of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, will celebrate the patriotic spirit amongst the people.

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, KT Rama Rao would grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. During the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - A Mega event, Gallantry Award winners and Veer Naris will be felicitated. The event would witness a display of Weapons of Indian Armed Forces, Cultural Program, Lazium, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Para Motor, ParaSailing and daring Motorcycle Rides by gallant soldiers.

The event is open to the public on Aug 13, 2022 from 2 pm to 5 pm and on August 14, 2022 from 10 am to 2 pm & 5 PM to 8 PM. The event will be an excellent opportunity to ‘KNOW YOUR ARMY,’ the release added.

