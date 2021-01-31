At Armoor, Revanth Questions KCR On Nizam Sugar Factory And Turmeric Board For Farmers

Armoor: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President & MP A. Revanth Reddy slammed BJP and TRS Governments for their anti-farmer policies and announced that the Congress party would wage a battle to get justice for farmers, especially turmeric and jowar farmers of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy offered to make all arrangements if the turmeric farmers wish to hold a protest in the national capital at Jantar Mantar or any other place to pressurise the BJP Govt for establishment of turmeric board.

He was addressing a massive public meeting at Armoor in Nizamabad district on Saturday. Senior leaders, including former minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and other senior leaders also addressed the meeting.

Revanth Reddy said that the true abbreviation of BJP should be 'Bharatiya Jhoota Party'. "There are three liars in the Telangana BJP who cheated the turmeric farmers of Nizamabad. The first liar is BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav. He had promised to set up a Turmeric Board and MPS for Lal Jowar. However, after winning Lok Sabha elections, he vanished from the Telangana State. "Second liar is BJP State President Bandi Sanjay. Whenever farmers asks him about Haldi Board, he chants Hindu-Muslim rhetoric as if he was the only Hindu in Telangana. The third liar is MP D. Arvind. He had promised to resign from his post if he failed to get approval for Haldi Board in five days after election. Even after two years, he neither got the board nor he resigned from his post," he said.

Revanth Reddy said that farmers of Nizamabad have a rich history. They have turned this place into a hub of cultivation for paddy, turmeric, sugarcane, jowar and other crops. Ankapur was a model for farming. However, TRS and BJP Governments have caused huge damage to the farming community, especially in erstwhile Nizamabad district. He slammed the TRS Govt for not reviving the Nizam Sugar Factory which it promised to do within 100 days after coming to power in 2014. He said the farmers were cheated by BJP and TRS on multiple counts.

The Congerss MP said that both BJP and TRS were sides of the same coin. While both the parties enact the drama of rivalry, they cover up each other's sins by raising questions about failures. He said that the BJP had promised to establish a turmeric board; provide MSP for Lal Jowar and turmeric and it also promised to launch Price Deficiency Scheme. However, he said none of these three things were done by the BJP Government for Nizamabad farmers and the TRS Govt never questioned BJP for these failures. Similarly, the BJP never questioned the failures of TRS Govt in giving compensation to the farmers who lost their crops spread across 25 lakh acres due to unseasonal rains and floods. Similarly, BJP leaders are silent on the decision of KCR Govt to shut down procurement centres for paddy and other crops, he said.

Revanth Reddy ridiculed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's claim that the State Government suffered a loss of over Rs. 7,000 crore due to procurement of paddy and other crops from farmers in the last season. Even if KCR's claims are true, then why is he worried about those losses as he is not paying that money from his personal pocket. He also slammed KCR for not providing compensation to the farmers to suffer huge losses by cultivating 'sanna rakala vadlu' due to forced Regulated Farming. He said why BJP Govt did not question or pressurise KCR for payment of compensation to those paddy farmers.