Are Telangana Schools Shutting Down Over Omicron, Sabita Clarifies

The news about the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is making the headlines each day. The state government is taking all the precautions to avoid it and is warning people to follow COVID guidelines.

Earlier, there was a rumour on social media platforms that the Telangana government was going to close the schools and switch to online classes. However, Telangana education minister Sabita Indrareddy clarified on Tuesday that the school will continue to hold offline classes and that all rumours are false.

The Telangana education minister said that the Chief Minister has directed to continue the schools as usual by following COVID-19 protocols.

Students and parents should not trust the lies with respect to school holidays being spread on social media. She stressed on the need to wear masks, maintaining physical distance, and controlling the spread of the coronavirus. She advised educational institution administrators to take all possible safeguards.