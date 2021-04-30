Drive-Through COVID Testing Facility In Hyderabad Now

A drive-through COVID testing facility was opened in the upscale Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad by Apollo Diagnostics, part of the Apollo Health & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, on Thursday.

The kiosk for RT-PCR tests has been set at the Jubilee Hills Public School, which will cater to the residents living in the vicinity of Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Shaikpet, Film Nagar, and Attapur areas.

As of now the facility is between 7AM to 12 PM as per their Facebook post.

People can complete the process of registration and payment for testing which is totally touchless and contact free.

The kiosk is fully equipped for testing and can manage up to 250 patients per day

Those desiring to undergo RT-PCR test have to complete the registration process at the entrance by scanning a QR code and will in turn receive a token number on their mobile.

Payment is made online after which they will proceed for testing.

A message with details and digital invoice will be received on the mobile.

A phlebotomist will take the sample from the person.

The reports will be delivered within 48-72 hours.

Carrying necessary identification documents, as specified by the government (PAN Card or Aadhaar Card) is mandatory.

"The surge in Covid cases has citizens scouting for RT-PCR testing centres, however, these centres either offer testing at specific timings or being too crowded has inconvenienced those in dire need. To help mitigate and ensure testing with ease, Apollo Diagnostics launched this innovative drive through testing at the Jubilee Hills Public School and have more such centres in the pipeline to be set up at various locations of the city," said Vishwajit Reddy Konda, Strategy & New Initiatives, Operations, Apollo Diagnostics.