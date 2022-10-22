AP, Telangana School Kids Can Participate in Gulab Jamun Making Contest

ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Gulab Jamun, one of the leading Gulab Jamun mix brands in the country, rolled out a unique initiative this Diwali – the ‘Kids for Kids’ campaign – in Hyderabad and Vizag. Launched in September 2022, the initiative saw brand Aashirvaad collaborate with schools across Hyderabad and Vizag, to make Gulab Jamuns handcrafted by around 500 school students. For every Gulab Jamun made by the school students, ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Gulab Jamun provided materials for preparing five times the number of Gulab Jamuns to children at rural schools in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. This activity was conducted in collaboration with Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust.

After the tremendous success of phase 1 of the campaign, the second phase has been launched on digital platforms with an aim to reach a larger audience and encourage them to contribute to making the Diwali special for rural school children. Everyone can participate in this campaignby giving a missed call on 8463984639. For every missed call received, Aashirvaad Gulab Jamun will contribute materials to prepare 5 Gulab Jamunsfor children in rural schools in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. Aashirvaad aims to reachonelakh children in rural schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through this initiative.

Speaking about this initiative, Ganesh Sundararaman, SBU Chief Executive, Staples, Snacks and Meals, Foods Business,ITC Limited, said“Festivals are about spreading love,happiness and light. Through this campaign, Aashirvaad Gulab Jamun wanted to celebrate and bring alive the joy of sharing among children. We hope this initiative brings smiles to the faces of the participants and, making this Festive season a memorable one.“

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder, Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, said “This Diwali at Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, we are collaborating with Aashirvaad Gulab Jamun Mix and sharing our sweet joy of the festival with one lakh rural school children across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, many of who may not be able to celebrate the festival like us.”