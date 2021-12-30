AP, Telangana Kids Qualify For SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest

Fourteen students from two Telugu states qualified for the SIP Arithmetic Genius 2021 nationwide competition. It is India's largest online Arithmetic Contest-2021 organised by SIP Academy. The 14 students from Classes II to V are from different schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are regional champions and will compete with 200 plus all regional winners at the national level in January 2022. There were 1,700 students chosen for the second round out of 8906 applicants. Among these 1,700 students, the 14 listed above were chosen to represent both Telugu State at the national level.

Check out the students name:

G Rahitya from Kendriya Vidyala, Picket, Hyderabad

Arhan Roshal Ali Khan from St. Paul's High School, Hyderguda, Hyderabad

Sri Samanvith Gangadharam from Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam, Hyderabad

Appam Vaidik from Mount Litera Zee High School, Hayatnagar, Anvita Chapa, Johnson Grammar School, Nachara

Chirag Mohanty from St Michael's School, Alwal

Saurav Sai, Johnson Grammar School, LB Nagar

T Aashritha, DAV Public School, Safilguda

Gopesh Mangri, Slate The School, Abids

G Satya Hasini from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya

Mandala Nutan Bhargav, Amrita Vidyalayam, Marrepally, Sarayu Erukulla, Phoenix Green International School, Kokapet, Keertha Sai Sripada, Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam

AVSS Aditya from The Secunderabad Public School, Malkajgiri.

The regional contest's top three winners in each of the four classes received cash awards of Rs 5,000, 7,000, and 10,000. The top three national scores in each grade will receive Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 25,000, respectively. Various winners will receive cash prizes totaling Rs 15 lakh, as well as 25, 000 medals and 750 trophies.