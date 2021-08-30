AP: Student From Vizag Dies In Australia

A 20-year-old student from Visakhapatnam who was pursuing BSc second year at Melbourne University in Australia died due to suffocation while walking in a park. Going into the details the deceased was identified as Chennakesava Sai, son of Prasangi Srinivas Rao and Kavitha, a native of Gullalapalem VUDA colony went for a morning walk in the park. Due to the severe cold, Sai faced a breathing problem and collapsed.

As the COVID-19 restrictions were in place, no one came on that route and he died. For three days, he was in the park. Friends and relatives searched for Sai and later they took him to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that he was brought dead. A pall of gloom descends over Sai's home.

COVID-19 In Australia:

On Sunday, Australia reported a record 1,323 coronavirus cases and the number of cases is increasing. More than half of the people have been in a weeks-long lockdown. The most populous state New South Wales (NSW) in Australia is the epicentre of the nation's Delta-fuelled outbreak, reported 1,218 cases on Sunday. The lockdown is scheduled to last until the end of September. NSW State Premier Gladys Berejiklian vowed to reopen the state once 70% of those 16 and older get vaccinated. He stated that "No matter what the case numbers are doing... double-dose 70% in NSW means freedom for those who are vaccinated."