AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,914 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 26,336 on Sunday.

According to the state's health bulletin on Saturday, in the last 24 hours, 18 cases were reported of other state returnees to AP and one reported of foreigners. With this, the state's total fresh cases stood at 1,933 and the total tally stood at 29,168.

A total of 17,624 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am, and out of that 1,933 tested positive for the virus from the state. A total of 11,53,849 samples have been tested so far in the state, the bulletin read.

The highest cases were reported from East Godavari district with 268 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kurnool with 237 cases and Krishna with 206 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 846 people were discharged and the tally stood at 15,412.

Nineteen people have died due to the virus and the toll reached 328.

There are 13,4289 active cases in the state.

In India, there are 292,258 active cases of COVID-19 while the toll went up to 22,674. More than 5.34 lakh people have recovered. A total of 1,15,87,153 samples have been tested so far in the country, the union health ministry update at 8 am on Sunday.