AP-Native TSRTC Employees Urge CMs To Send Them Home

HYDERABAD: In the wake of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy according permission to relieve 711 employees who hail from Telangana working in AP to go back to their native state, TSRTC employees from Andhra also want to return to their home state.

Earlier employees with AP domicile performed duties within Telangana. After the bifurcation of the States of AP and Telangana, employees from the top brass to the level of inspectors left for their native state. However, around 600 employees including drivers, conductors, security personnel, and workers stayed back. Four of the high-level employees also stayed back due to technical reasons. Of these employees, 446 now want to relocate to their native places in AP.

These employees state that they have voting rights, Aadhaar card addresses and also their families living there. However, they have to stay in Telangana as part of their duties.

In this context, a large number of these employees reached Bus Bhavan in the city on Wednesday and handed over a petition to the chief personal manager of the TSRTC seeking transfer to AP. The TSRTC employees said that they had responded positively to their issue. Officials said that they had no objection to relieve them if the two governments decide and agree to relieve them. The employees have appealed to both the Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana for justice.

