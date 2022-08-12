NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and his son Bharat, seeking directions to quash an FIR registered against them at the Gachibowli police station for an alleged assault of an intelligence constable who was on duty.

It may be recollected that the Gachibowli police registered a case against the Narsapuram MP, his son Bharat, P.A. Shastri and others based on a complaint filed by Farook Basha, a constable working for AP Intelligence on July 4. The constable who was in Hyderabad on duty during the Prime Minister’s visit to ISB was allegedly picked up and assaulted by the security guards of the Narsapuram MP. The AP constable was allegedly confined in the MP's house for two hours and was allegedly beaten.

The Supreme Court, during the course of adjudication of the Quash Petition, however, dismissed the petition as the case was still under investigation.

The MP had earlier filed a quash petition in the Telangana High Court on July 9 and the CJ observed that the member of parliament should behave like any other common man after the counsel for the MP requested the court should give relief to his client as he was an MP and dismissed the petition.

