AP CM YS Jagan Pays Last Respects to Superstar Krishna

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid last respects to the mortal remains of veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna and condoled Mahesh Babu and other family members of Superstar Krishna at Padmalaya studios in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Krishna's last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam on Wednesday at 4 pm. The Telugu actor suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning and was admitted to a private hospital. The actor breathed his last on Tuesday morning. Krishna's body was shifted to his residence at Nanakramguda for celebrities and VIPs to pay respects to the actor.

#AndhraPradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid last repsects to Superstar Krishna pic.twitter.com/T6jT1lYCKo — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) November 16, 2022

Also Read: Superstar Krishna To Be Cremated With State Honours