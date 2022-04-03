AP: CM YS Jagan Extends Ramadan Greetings to Muslims

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday extended greetings to the Muslim community of both the Telugu states for the holy month of Ramadan. In his message, the Chief Minister stated that Ramadan ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar and is one of the most important observances for the Muslim community.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting with utmost sincerity and purify their bodies, souls and minds. Muslims rever this month the most as the holy book Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Muhammed during Ramadan, he added.

రంజాన్ నెల ప్రారంభమవుతున్న సందర్భంగా తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లోని ముస్లిం సోదరులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. నెల రోజులపాటు అత్యంత నియమనిష్టలతో ఉపవాస దీక్షలు ఆచరించబోతున్న ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ అల్లా దయతో అంతా మంచి జరగాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 2, 2022

Besides fasting, Muslims also give alms to the poor and needy so they can also join the Ramdan festivities. Fasting is a practice of perseverance and self-restraint and helps the observant get rid off eveil thoughts and jealousy, the chief minister said.