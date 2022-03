A day after the expected rains, denizens of Hyderabad witnessed a spell of showers on Sunday afternoon which has further brought down the mercury levels in the city. The weatherman had predicted that summer showers could continue for the next five days.

Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Chilkalguda, Begumpet and Marredpally witnessed unexpected showers as the rain brought respite to the people from the scorching heat.