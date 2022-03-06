Another Flight With 133 More Telugu Students From Europe Lands In New Delhi

A day after 160 Telugu students returned home from crisis-hit Ukraine, an evacuation flight with 133 more Telugu students landed in New Delhi on Sunday. Among the airlifted Telugu students, 105 students were from Telangana while the remaining 28 students belonged to Andhra Pradesh. With this, the number of Telangana students airlifted from Ukraine rose to 595 and the number of Andhra Pradesh students who returned home so far, has gone up to 457.

The students who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday were transported to Telangana Bhawan in Delhi where the state government officials had made arrangements for them. Telangana Resident Commissioner Dr Gaurav Uppal received and interacted with the students at the state government guest house in the national capital.

Also Read: Ukraine Crisis: All Indians Evacuated From Kharkhiv, States MEA

Officials from both the Telugu governments have made arrangements for the travel of students arriving in Mumbai and Delhi to different airports like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Bangalore as per their convenience and from there to travel by buses or trains to their native places.

On the seventh day of evacuation under Operation Ganga, 94 Telugu students of Telangana and 66 of Andhra Pradesh landed in Delhi and Mumbai airports. The officials of the respective state governments in Delhi and Mumbai made travel arrangements for the students to reach their hometowns.