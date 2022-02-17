Ankura Hospitals LB Nagar Saved 99% of Premature Babies In One Year

Hyderabad : Ankura Hospital, a super specialty Hospital chain dedicated to Women and Children in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 12 Centers has celebrated its first anniversary at its LB Nagar center by felicitating its medical staff who managed and operated on critical cases in the covid year.

Ankura, LB center is one of the largest and best-equipped hospitals catering to all the simplex and complex needs of women and children in the LB area of Hyderabad. The hospital is NABH accredited which assures patient safety and quality care and provides state-of-the-art facilities for maternal and child care. Equipped with the most advanced technology, level III NICUs, luxury birthing suits, and a highly experienced team of various pediatric specialists, super-specialists, obstetricians, and gynaecologists the hospital has dealt with many challenging cases in the past one year.

Dr Srinidhi, Medical Director Ankura Hospital LB Nagar said “ We had a very good first year. Our experienced team were successful in treating critical covid patients & patients with challenges like post-partum cardiomyopathy, severe anemia, systemic lupus erythematosus, abnormal placenta, etc. Our team saved 99% of of premature babies who required neonatal care, some of were born at less than 28 weeks and weighed less than 1000grams ”.

“ The team handled some critical cases like the one of a 5 year old child with severe burns involving 60% of body area who was treated by multiple medical specialists with a full 4 weeks of specialized care . The child was referred to our center by our brand ambassador actor Sonu Sood.

Other critical surgical treatments at the center among others includes surgical correction of diaphragm malformation- defect in muscle separating the chest and abdomen, in a baby who was operated on day 3 of his life.

Actor and Ankura Hospital brand ambassador Mr. Sonu Sood who inaugurated the center last year congratulated the hospital on its first anniversary. He said Ankura Hospital is like my own hospital. I am extremely happy and satisfied with Ankura Hospital as brand ambassador for the kind of efforts and compassion shown by its medical staff towards its patients and wards. Ankura Hospital has the best medical technology, infrastructure and professional available. I personally experienced their dedication & attentive support to the patients referred by me on personal and professional capacity. With the kind of expertise and experience I am sure people in Hyderabad and surroundings districts will be immensely benefited medically by Ankura Hospital. I heart fully extend my full support and cooperation to the operation of Ankura Hospital and wish you all a healthy and happy new year.