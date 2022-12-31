HYDERABAD: 1990 Batch IPS Officer Anjani Kumar took charge as the new Telangana Director General Of Police at state police headquarters on Saturday., He succeeded M. Mahendar Reddy, who demitted office on reaching superannuation.

Several senior police officials congratulated Anjani Kumar and Mahendar Reddy was given a ceremonial farewell parade by his successor and other senior police officials at Telangana State Police Academy.

Speaking after taking charge Anjani Kumar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the opportunity. He said that Telangana was a model for the country. Every officer should act as a leader. He said that we will protect people continuously through a quick response system. Addressing farewell parade, Mahendar Reddy, said he considered himself lucky to be working a state where the Chief Minister and the government have given topmost priority to the safety and security of the people.He thanked every member of Telangana State Police for their untiring efforts and dedicated contribution in transforming the Telangana Police into a modern,Citizen friendly, Responsive, Process driven, Tech Savvy Organization setting benchmarking standards.

After assuming charge as the DGP of Telangana, Anjani Kumar called on CM KCR at the Pragathi Bhavan in the evening.

