1990 Batch IPS Officer Anjani Kumar Appointed Telangana In-charge DGP

Dec 29, 2022, 16:56 IST
Hyderabad: The wait has ended as to who the next Telangana  Director General of police (DGP) would be, with the State Government on Thursday appointing 1990 batch IPS officer  Anjani Kumar as the In-charge DGP. He will be the third DGP after the State bifurcation.

Anjani Kumar is currently the Director of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). He has also been given the additional post of DGP Coordination.

The current DGP Mudireddy Mahendar Reddy is set to retire from service  (superannuation) on 31st December 2022. Before Mahendar Reddy Anurag Sharma was the first DGP of Telangana after its bifurcation.

The other postings and rejig of the police administration are as follows:

  • Dr Jitender  is now- Principal Secretary Home
  • Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat  is made CID Additional Director
  • Ravi Gupta  is Director- ACB Director he will be joining in the place of Anjani Kumar
  • Devendra Singh Chauhan  is the new Rachakonda Commissioner
  • Sanjay Jain  has been appointed as Additional DGP (L&O)

 Orders to this effect were issued on December 29, 2022 under GO No 2438 signed by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Tags: 
Telangana
DGP
Anjani Kumar IPS
telangana police
