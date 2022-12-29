Hyderabad: The wait has ended as to who the next Telangana Director General of police (DGP) would be, with the State Government on Thursday appointing 1990 batch IPS officer Anjani Kumar as the In-charge DGP. He will be the third DGP after the State bifurcation.

Anjani Kumar is currently the Director of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). He has also been given the additional post of DGP Coordination.

The current DGP Mudireddy Mahendar Reddy is set to retire from service (superannuation) on 31st December 2022. Before Mahendar Reddy Anurag Sharma was the first DGP of Telangana after its bifurcation.

The other postings and rejig of the police administration are as follows:

Dr Jitender is now- Principal Secretary Home

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat is made CID Additional Director

Ravi Gupta is Director- ACB Director he will be joining in the place of Anjani Kumar

Devendra Singh Chauhan is the new Rachakonda Commissioner

Sanjay Jain has been appointed as Additional DGP (L&O)

Orders to this effect were issued on December 29, 2022 under GO No 2438 signed by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

