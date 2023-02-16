Angry Driver Burns Down 3 Buses in Hyderabad, Arrested

The Kukatpally police on Wednesday made an arrest of a frustrated bus driver who had allegedly set fire to three of his employer's buses after being beaten by the latter for allegedly refusing to appear for work.

Veera Babu, an Andhra Pradesh native from the Krishna district, has been working with Krishna Reddy for the past few months. Bharathi Travels, which is owned by Krishna, has 13 buses parked in IDP Cheruvu Kukatpally.

Veera Babu got into a fight with his employer, stating he wasn't allocated any duties. Krishna and his relative Yashwanth beat Babu with a belt, and he ran away, said the officials. "In the evening, Babu consumed alcohol and went to a gasoline station and purchased two litres of petrol and arrived to the parking stand. He poured petrol inside a bus and lighted a match stick. As the fire spread, two more buses were destroyed," stated ACP Kukatpally, A Chandra Shekhar.

Following the incident, investigators examined the footage from nearby surveillance cameras and recognised Veera Babu. Veera Babu was arrested, and during interrogation, he admitted of burning the bus in revenge.