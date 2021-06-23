KARIMNAGAR: A police constable turned saviour for a road accident victim whose heart stopped beating, but was brought back to life after the cop administered first aid right on time. The incident took place on Wednesday in Karimnagar district in Telangana.

One MD Abdul Khan of Bommakal at Housing Board Colony in Karimnagar was hit by a speeding bike while crossing the road. Abdul Khan fell unconscious on the road and his heart stopped beating. Meanwhile, One Town Constable MA Khalil, who was on duty in the same area immediately rushed to the spot and pumped the man’s heart, administered basic first aid to revive the man’s heartbeat.

He continuously pumped the man’s heart for a minute and brought back his heartbeat vitals. The young man was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.

CP Kamalasan Reddy congratulated the constable for his appropriate action in saving a precious life. Constable MA Khalil said that he was inspired by the words of CP Kamalasan Reddy and responded in a timely manner with the lessons learned during his training session. Meanwhile, the video of Constable Khalil saving the man went viral on social media, which was also shared by the Telangana State Police Twitter handle. Netizens praised the cop for his noble deed.

Check out the video here:

