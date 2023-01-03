Andhra Pradesh: Rallies, Public Meetings Banned on Roads

A day after three women died at a stampede during Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting, the state government has banned public meetings and rallies on the roads in the state. It has been clarified that meetings and rallies will no longer be allowed on national, state, municipal and panchayat Raj roads District SPs or police commissioners may grant permission under certain conditions, the GO read.

Harish Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home Department, issued this order on Monday, January 2 under the Police Act, 1861. This key decision was taken by implementing the 30 Police Act in the context of public meetings and rallies on the roads which are causing inconvenience to the people, and the shortcomings in their management.

It has been clarified that the National, State, Municipal and Panchayat Raj roads in the state should be used only for the transportation of people and goods. The government has advised the district officials to select alternative places for holding meetings in villages, towns and cities.

