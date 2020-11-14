Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali. The Chief Minister said the festival of lights mark triumph of good over evil. He wished that the light of Diwali would bring in peace, prosperity and happiness to one and all. Here is the tweet.

రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు, ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఉన్న తెలుగు వారికి దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఈ దీపావళి ప్రజల జీవితాల్లో కోటి కాంతులు నింపాలని, ప్రతి ఇంటా ఆనంద దీపాలు వెలగాలని భగవంతున్ని కోరుకుంటున్నా. #Deepavali — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 14, 2020

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that, “I am sure, occasions like these inspire us to conquer the calamities and build a society filled with peace, amity and communal harmony. I appeal to the people of the state to take all precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distance and always remain guarded against spread of the coronavirus as the pandemic is still in existence."

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accompanied by his wife YS Bharathi met Hon'ble Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Smt. Suprava Harichandan at Raj Bhavan and extended Deepavali greetings to them.