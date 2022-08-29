Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan to Tour YSR District from Sept 1-3

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for YSR Kadapa district on a three day visit from September 1 to 3. He will attend several programmes and also review the projects in the constituency during the visit.

The three-day itinerary of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be as follows.

On September 1, He will leave his residence in Tadepally at 2 pm and reach Velpula village of Vemunda to inaugurate Village secretariat. After inauguration, YS Jagan will reach Idupulapaya at 5.35 pm and stay overnight.

On September 2, YS Jagan will participate in a prayer meeting at YSR Ghat and pay homage to his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy on his 13th death anniversary. After paying tributes to YSR, YS Jagan will also review the development programmes taken up in the constituency and stay overnight at YSR Estate guest house.

On september 3, He will leave Idupulapaya at 8.50 am and will reach Tadepalli residence at 10.40 am.

