And The Winner of Formula E in Hyderabad is...

Two-time Formula E world champion Jean-Eric Vergne won India's inaugural Formula E race in Hyderabad on Saturday. Vergne is part of the American racing outfit DS Penske. Kiwi driver Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing finished second in the race. Sebastian Beumi, also racing for Envision Racing finished in third place.

Jean-Eric Vergne is a French professional racing driver who currently competes in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. He has been a part of the Formula E series since its inception in 2014 and has established himself as one of the top drivers in the championship.

11 teams competed on the street circuit of Hyderabad - Avalanche Andretti Formula E, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, Envision Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing, DS Penske, Nissan Formula E Team, Maserati MSG Racing, NIO 333 Racing, and ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.

The next Formula E race will be happening in two weeks' time in Cape Town, South Africa.

