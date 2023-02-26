Telugu Anchor Rashmi Gautam has been in the trolls’ line of fire since the past week after her tweets on dogs, domesticated animals, and the Amberpet incident where stray dogs mauled a four–year–old boy went viral on social media.

A dog lover, animal activist and promoter of Indie dog pet adoptions Rashmi Gautam has been criticised and commented on her opinions and faced a severe backlash on her Twitter account and she responded to each tweet with equal vehemence. The anchor agreed and stated that what happened to the child was unfortunate and said that the child could not be brought back to life. She stated that start animals which include stray cows are part of our urban ecosystem and ensure such incidents don’t happen. The actress who stuck to her words said that trolling her about what happened to the child was not the solution to the problem.

One user asked her what she was doing for the stray dogs and she showed her dog care centre being run in her hometown of Visakhapatnam.

I have adopted 14 plus dogs i urge you to adopt two human babies from the orphanage https://t.co/vhAUA2KUl9 — rashmi gautam (@rashmigautam27) February 25, 2023

Rashmi stated that situations like this should not happen again and the municipal bodies should take responsibility and make sure the dogs' numbers are in control all the money that is been provided for animal welfare should be put to use. Rahsmi had pinned a tweet about Bakrid where she said ," All the Hindus who are calling me ANTI HINDU TODAY where were you all when i put this post out look at the jokes below no support came that day from any of you Fact remains you can only pick on another HINDU,".

All the Hindus who are calling me ANTI HINDU TODAY where were you all when i put this post out look at the jokes below no support came that day from any of you

Fact remains you can only pick on another HINDU https://t.co/2KGekpZt5V — rashmi gautam (@rashmigautam27) October 23, 2022

This led to a major war on words, between Rashmi and the netizens, where the trolls ranged from being downright nasty to abusive and sarcastic. Not letting anything go, Rashmi responded and continues to stick to her guns and even gave an open challenge to one user.

Check out some of the tweets:

Can u explain how did we end up having so many street dogs also once upon a time these dogs were Kingdoms pride

How come they have become as cheap as to be called street dogs https://t.co/YU6ocVwe7M — rashmi gautam (@rashmigautam27) February 25, 2023

This acc sometime back had a problem with my age nd marriage now he /she wants to do black magic on me and pour acid on me

Shud I be filing a complaint now ??? pic.twitter.com/a6SaQO6Tu4 — rashmi gautam (@rashmigautam27) February 25, 2023

Waiting for the details on this

Ur number nd address https://t.co/f7seKbnGQY pic.twitter.com/GNQogU5mTX — rashmi gautam (@rashmigautam27) February 25, 2023

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi was also criticised for her remarks after the incident where she said that she was a dog lover and that stary animals also needed to be fed and taken care of. Director Ram Gopal Varma went of ona tirade on Twitter about her stance on stray dogs.

